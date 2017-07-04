Nigerian government arraigns Chinese, Nigerian for alleged N2.5bn fraud

Nigerian government has arraigned two Chinese and a Nigerian before a Federal High Court in Abuja on allegations of criminal conspiracy, forgery and illegal transfer of funds to the tune of about N2.5billion. The defendants, Hao Aijun, Liu Yangxi and Obi Anthony Chibuzo were arraigned on a 15-count amended charge by the Inspector General of […]

