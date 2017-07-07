Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian government unveils new minimum wage panel

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government has given an insight into the composition of the National Minimum Wage Committee and the criteria for selecting members. Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, who was speaking at an interactive session with newsmen in his office, revealed that government has appointed Chairman of National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission […]

Nigerian government unveils new minimum wage panel

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.