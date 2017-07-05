Nigerian Group Gives Buhari ‘Thursday’ Deadline To Address The Nation Or Face Protests

A Nigerian pro-democracy group has given President Muhammadu Buhari an ultimatum to address Nigerians through a video chat – on Thursday – on the state of his health or face serious protests by the people of the country.

The group, “Concerned Nigerians”, in a statement signed by its convener, Deji Adeyanju and Secretary, John Danfulani, demanded that Senate President Bukola Saraki, in conjunction with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, direct the setting up of a medical panel to ascertain whether President Buhari is incapacitated, under the provisions of Section 144 sub-section 4 of the Nigerian Constitution.

“If the President is found with any infirmity that renders him incapable of discharging his duties, the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives shall officially declare him incapable of discharging his duties and declare his office vacant as prescribed in subsection 2 of section 143,” the group said. It added: “To this end, we urge President Buhari to address the nation via a live video on or before the 60th day (2 days from today) of his absence. “In failing to do so, we will begin a series of peaceful processions and mass action across the country such as [in] Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Kaduna and also outside the country in London and New York aimed at sensitizing the public as to the legal & constitutional crisis created by President Buhari’s continued absence from office and the insistence of the cabal to shield him away from his constituents, the Nigerian people.”

The post Nigerian Group Gives Buhari ‘Thursday’ Deadline To Address The Nation Or Face Protests appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

