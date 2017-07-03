Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian held in France with $90000 cash-stuffed condoms in stomach – Vanguard

Nigerian held in France with $90000 cash-stuffed condoms in stomach
A Nigerian man has been arrested in eastern France after being found with condoms stuffed with 79,000 euros ($90,000) hidden in his stomach, customs officials said Monday. The man, arrested Saturday in Strasbourg, had another 13,000 Swiss francs …

