Nigerian held in France with $90,000 cash-stuffed condoms in stomach

A Nigerian man has been arrested in eastern France after being found with condoms stuffed with 79,000 euros ($90,000) hidden in his stomach, customs officials said Monday.

The man, arrested Saturday in Strasbourg, had another 13,000 Swiss francs (11,900 euros, $13,500) concealed in his clothes, the officials said.

The man told customs agents that he lived in Spain and worked as a dish washer at a restaurant in the Balearic Islands.

But a sniffer dog detected marijuana on the bank notes hidden in his clothing.

That led to an X-ray that revealed the presence of nine condoms stuffed with bank notes in the man’s intestines.

He has been charged with laundering drug money and lying to customs authorities.

