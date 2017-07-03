Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian lady goes braless in racy pre-wedding photos with her fiancé; Nigerians react

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Photos | 0 comments

This Nigerian lady sparked online heated discussions, after she went braless in her pre-wedding photos. Someone said ‘Her hubby should have proposed with a bra not a ring’  – online users are currently pouring out their anger on the pretty bride-to-be Photos below;  

The post Nigerian lady goes braless in racy pre-wedding photos with her fiancé; Nigerians react appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.