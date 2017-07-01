Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Lady Graduates as Best Medical Student in Ukraine

Dr Lateefat Oyeleye Abiola has emerged the best graduating medical student at her university, V.N. Karazin Kharkiv National University, Ukraine and the entire country. She scored 95.6 per cent to emerge the best where she beat 564 other students in her university and also overall in Ukraine. Dr Abiola was a student of Osun State University […]

