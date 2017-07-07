Nigerian Lesbian, Nneka Set To Marry Her Girlfriend, Brianna (Photos)

Foreign based Nigerian TV anchor and Producer, Nneka is set to wed this coming year August. Her one and only bride is her lesbian partner, who goes by the name Brianna

The partners announced their engagement on social media some months back and this went viral here in Nigeria and the rest of the world.

They both seem to be so much in love with each other as they are always spotted in different locations across Europe, holidaying and having good fun.

The date is August 8th 2018, so you are advised to save the date.