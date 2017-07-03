Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian literary scholar, Professor Abiola Irele dies at 81

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

It was time to say goodbye to the world  for Nigeria’s  academic and literary critic, Professor Francis Abiola Irele who was confirmed dead at 81. Irele, once described as the doyen of Africanist literary scholars worldwide, died in the United States on Sunday. He was born in Ora (present Edo State, Nigeria) in 1936 and …

The post Nigerian literary scholar, Professor Abiola Irele dies at 81 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

