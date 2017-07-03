Nigerian literary scholar, Professor Abiola Irele dies at 81

It was time to say goodbye to the world for Nigeria’s academic and literary critic, Professor Francis Abiola Irele who was confirmed dead at 81. Irele, once described as the doyen of Africanist literary scholars worldwide, died in the United States on Sunday. He was born in Ora (present Edo State, Nigeria) in 1936 and …

