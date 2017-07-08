Nigerian looters funding Biafra, Boko Haram, restructuring agitation, says Magu

• No Going Back On EFCC Boss, Senate Tells Presidency

The acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, said the current agitation for restructuring and Biafra are being financed by looters of the country’s treasury over the years.

Besides, Magu reminded those attempting to frustrate the Federal Government’s war against corruption to be battle-ready, insisted that the EFCC would not be deterred in the clampdown on all the criminally-minded persons in the country.

The EFCC chairman, who spoke yesterday at a stakeholder’s meeting in Kano, insisted if the country must move forward, Nigerians must be determined to fight corruption at all levels.

Magu regretted that the multiply effect of corruption is threatening the unity of the country and cautioned Nigerians to resist the temptation of corruption, while desisting from celebrating corrupt persons in their domain.

According to Magu: “Corruption is a threat to the unity of this country and we must fight, despite the stumblingly blocks.

“Agitations of restructuring the nation, Biafra and even Book Haram are being financed by looters of the country. The looters are ready to continue sponsoring all these violence against the state just to create confusion to distract attention against them. But that will not succeed.

“I can assure you that the President and the Vice President are committed to the fight against corruption and we have this political will in our leaders. We would not be deterred; we will continue fighting the war against corruption in this country.

“Again, those looting our wealth in this country are not more than 10,000 people and I don’t think there is any way the will of these people will prevail upon over the 150 million people of Nigeria.”

Magu explained that the purpose of the Kano meeting was to brief the civil society group about the fight so far and seek suggestions to further strengthen the commission.

Chairman of Kano State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kabiru Ado Mingibir, lamented the economic impact of corruption, which he said has adversely affected the survival of workers, who are being owned several months of salary.

He assured the EFCC that workers in the state were ready to support the anti-corruption fight.

Meanwhile, the senate has insisted that its rejection of Magu nomination “still stands.

According to the Chairman of its Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Sabi Abdullah, yesterday, the senate has already made its resolution.

He added: “Most times, based on how we communicate, we don’t go to press immediately because somebody has made a statement; we usually discuss issues.

“You know before we made that resolution, the issue was debated. It is not because the executive has said something, we will react to it. We discuss issues first.

“He was brought to us for confirmation and on the basis of damning reports from the DSS, we rejected him twice.

“It is left for Nigerians to see and we have done our part. We are expressing the opinion of the Senate, its stand and its position.

“We have given it a resolution. For now, that is what subsists and until we get a response, otherwise officially, we are not going back.”

This came in reaction to Thursday’s statement by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo that President Muhammadu Buhari has resolved to work with Magu to tackle corruption in the country.

