Nigerian MC, ‘Think Twice’ Mistaken For Badoo Gang Member Killed And Burnt in Ikorodu

Posted on Jul 3, 2017

A Nigerian MC, Chinedu Paul a.k.a ‘Think Twice’ was one of the three men burnt to death yesterday in Odogunyan, Ikorodu after being suspected to be a member of the dreaded badoo cult group, hours after he attended IK show.

According to reports, MC Think Twice alongside his mechanics were on their way to tow his car which had broken down at midnight.

Unfortunately, they were all mistaken for

