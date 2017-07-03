Nigerian MC, ‘Think Twice’ Mistaken For Badoo Gang Member Killed And Burnt in Ikorodu

A Nigerian MC, Chinedu Paul a.k.a ‘Think Twice’ was one of the three men burnt to death yesterday in Odogunyan, Ikorodu after being suspected to be a member of the dreaded badoo cult group, hours after he attended IK show.

According to reports, MC Think Twice alongside his mechanics were on their way to tow his car which had broken down at midnight.

Unfortunately, they were all mistaken for

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

