Nigerian Midfielder, John Ogu Arrested for Drink Driving in Israel

Nigerian midfielder, John Ogu, has been reportedly arrested by the Israeli Police for drink-driving. His drivers license has been reportedly suspended for 30 days. An Israeli publication, ONE, claims that he was arrested last weekend when he failed a routine alcohol test after he was stopped while driving. His club are reportedly…

The post Nigerian Midfielder, John Ogu Arrested for Drink Driving in Israel appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

