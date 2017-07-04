Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Midfielder, John Ogu Arrested for Drink Driving in Israel

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Nigerian midfielder, John Ogu, has been reportedly arrested by the Israeli Police for drink-driving.   His drivers license has been reportedly suspended for 30 days.   An Israeli publication, ONE, claims that he was arrested last weekend when he failed a routine alcohol test after he was stopped while driving.   His club are reportedly…

The post Nigerian Midfielder, John Ogu Arrested for Drink Driving in Israel appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.