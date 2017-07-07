Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian military says no proof of rising Boko Haram attacks

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian military authorities have said there is no proof that the Boko Haram attack sect has resumed attacks in recent times. Recall that the insurgents had in recent times attacked the University of Maiduguri, where they allegedly killed and abducted several persons. Addressing newsmen on Thursday, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, head of military counter-insurgency […]

Nigerian military says no proof of rising Boko Haram attacks

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.