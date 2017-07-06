Nigerian Model Elizabeth Ayodele features in Love Magazine’s latest Video Campaign | Watch – BellaNaija

Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Model Elizabeth Ayodele features in Love Magazine's latest Video Campaign

Nigerian Model Elizabeth Ayodele features in Love Magazine's latest Video Campaign | Watch
Nigerian model, Elizabeth Ayodele of Few Model Management has taken that extra step once again in going international. The model features in Love Magazine's colourful video campaign with a few of other fabulous models. Elizabeth is a gorgeous …
Elizabeth Ayodele : 18-yr old Nigerian model features in Love Magazine campaignPulse Nigeria

