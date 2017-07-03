Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Navy 2017 recruitment: Screening details released

Posted on Jul 3, 2017

The Nigerian Navy have released details for screening of candidates, who apply for their 2017 recruitment exercise. Their online registration portal was opened on July 1 to all interested candidates. It is free of charge for applicants and candidates can apply online via www.joinnigeriannavvy.com. Details For Screening: Aptitude test and screening of certificates of candidates […]

