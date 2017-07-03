Nigerian Navy 2017 recruitment: Screening details released

The Nigerian Navy have released details for screening of candidates, who apply for their 2017 recruitment exercise. Their online registration portal was opened on July 1 to all interested candidates. It is free of charge for applicants and candidates can apply online via www.joinnigeriannavvy.com. Details For Screening: Aptitude test and screening of certificates of candidates […]

Nigerian Navy 2017 recruitment: Screening details released

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

