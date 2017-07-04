Nigerian Navy: Successful candidates for Direct Short Service published [Full list]

The Nigerian Navy (NN) on Monday released the list of names of successful candidates for its Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 24 Selection Exercise. This was contained in a statement by Acting Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Capt. Suleman Dahun. “Successful candidates are to report at Nigerian Naval College Onne, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, […]

Nigerian Navy: Successful candidates for Direct Short Service published [Full list]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

