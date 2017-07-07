Nigerian pilot found dead outside downed plane in Florida

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a single engine plane that had been reported missing was found in the Florida Everglades, along with the pilot, Mark Ukaere’s body. Ukaere, a pilot in Nigeria, went to Dean International Flight School for an advanced certification. The Cessna 152 was spotted late Wednesday in a swampy […]

