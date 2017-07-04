Nigerian Porn Star, Afrocandy Releases Hot Pictures To Mark American Independence

Nigerian p0rn actress, Judith Mazagwu popularly known as Afrocandy is back in the spotlight with her usual lifestyle. The mother of two was spotted wearing an American flag print bikini to celebrate the American independence which is today (4th of July) -while getting ready for a photo-shoot in New Jersey.

See photos below

