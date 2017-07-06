Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian rapper Vector reportedly loses dad

Nigerian rapper, Olanrewaju Ogunmefun popularly known as Vector just lost his dad! Mr Ogunmefun died this afternoon after a brief illness at his Lagos Island residence. Speaking to LIB, a family source said; ‘everyone is still very shocked, especially Vector he’s really down because he was very close to his dad’. He is survived by …

