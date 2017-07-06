Nigerian Senate finally endorses NYSC, Law School for NOUN students

The Senate on Thursday concluded amendment of the National Open University of Nigeria Act. The amendment will ‎enable students of the university to go for the mandatory National Youth Service Corps, NYSC. The Senate resolution was as a result of clause by clause‎ consideration of the amendment of the NOUN Act by the Senate Committee […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

