Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Senate finally endorses NYSC, Law School for NOUN students

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Senate on Thursday concluded amendment of the National Open University of Nigeria Act. The amendment will ‎enable students of the university to go for the mandatory National Youth Service Corps, NYSC. The Senate resolution was as a result of clause by clause‎ consideration of the amendment of the NOUN Act by the Senate Committee […]

Nigerian Senate finally endorses NYSC, Law School for NOUN students

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.