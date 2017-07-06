Nigerian Singer, J Martins Fights Show Promoters in Detroit, USA (Video)

A video showing Nigerian music artist, J Martins fighting promoters at a show he was billed to perform in Detriot, Michigan USA has surfaced online.

The footage shared by SaharaReporters shows the singer yelling at a man who confronted him for showing up late for the show in Detriot.

“Beat me, let me see if that makes you a hero, Slap me” J Martins said repeatedly.

The management cancelled the

