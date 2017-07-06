Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Singer, J Martins Fights Show Promoters in Detroit, USA (Video)

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A video showing Nigerian music artist, J Martins fighting promoters at a show he was billed to perform in Detriot, Michigan USA has surfaced online.

The footage shared by SaharaReporters shows the singer yelling at a man who confronted him for showing up late for the show in Detriot.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

“Beat me, let me see if that makes you a hero, Slap me” J Martins said repeatedly.

The management cancelled the

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.