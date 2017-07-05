Nigerian Stock Exchange finally delists Ashaka Cement – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Nigerian Stock Exchange finally delists Ashaka Cement
Daily Post Nigeria
Its shareholders, who had exercised their option to exit the company prior to the delisting, will receive 57 Lafarge Africa Plc shares for 202 Ashaka shares, as well as a N2.00 per share cash consideration. Shareholders who do not want to remain in the …
Ashaka Cement delists from Nigerian Stock Exchange
Stock Exchange delists Ashaka Cement
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!