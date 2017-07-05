Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Stock Exchange finally delists Ashaka Cement

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Business, News | 0 comments

Ashaka Cement Plc was on Tuesday delisted from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) . Its shareholders, who had exercised their option to exit the company prior to the delisting, will receive 57 Lafarge Africa Plc shares for 202 Ashaka shares, as well as a N2.00 per share cash consideration. Shareholders who do not want to […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

