Nigerian Stock Exchange finally delists Ashaka Cement

Ashaka Cement Plc was on Tuesday delisted from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) . Its shareholders, who had exercised their option to exit the company prior to the delisting, will receive 57 Lafarge Africa Plc shares for 202 Ashaka shares, as well as a N2.00 per share cash consideration. Shareholders who do not want to […]

