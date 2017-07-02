Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian student from Osun graduates as overall best medical student in Ukraine

Posted on Jul 2, 2017

A Nigerian student from Osun State, Dr.Lateefat Abiola, has emerged as the best graduating medical student at V.N. Karazin Kharkiv National University in Ukraine. Lateefat who was once an ex-student of Osun State University, was sponsored to the Ukrainian university by the state government to complete her studies, and scored 95.6 per cent to emerge the best […]

