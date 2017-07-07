Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian student graduates with 5.0 CGPA in Russian University

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Nigerian man identified as Idahosa Stephen Osaherumwen has graduated with flying colours as the best graduating student in his faculty at the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia (PFUR). Osaherumwen bagged a First Class with a 5.0 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) in MSc International Relations. It was  gathered that the genius man was also …

The post Nigerian student graduates with 5.0 CGPA in Russian University appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.