Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer to Treat Buhari

The National Association of Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners has said its members can cure the ailing President Muhammadu Buhari of any ailment if consulted, Punch reports.

The Patron of the NANTMP, Dr. Adesunmiboye Fawawo, said this in an interview with our correspondent in Osogbo on Tuesday on the sidelines of the inauguration of the new executives of the association.

He said many Nigerians died cheaply because the practice of medicinal and therapeutic use of plants was being looked down upon in the country whereas orthodox medicine was being promoted.

Fawawo said, “President Muhammadu Buhari is our national leader and we must guide him with all jealousy. We are a national body which is recognised by the Federal Government. The association was established during the reign of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and he uses our products. You can see how strong he is even at his age.

“We have been able to treat patients whose families had lost hope on their recovery. Unfortunately, we have not been consulted to treat President Buhari. We can treat him and the government must realise that traveling abroad for treatment may not solve the issue.

“If you get to mortuary many corpse found in the place are rich people because they don’t trust their health with local treatment. Many rich people believe expensive drugs and treatment but this will go a long way to deepen recession.”

Fawawo said those, who were afraid of the potency of herbs usually frighten the people by saying herbs cause kidney problem and other issues but he said this was not true if the right dosage was used.

According to him, some herbal products are being exported to Europe and the United States while some herbal products are in hospitals including seleru agbo which he said was at the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.

He said the Nigeria Educational Research Development Council in partnership with the Osun State Government was working to on how to teach pupils the use of herbs to cure common ailments like stomach ache and others.

Also, the Assistant-Secretary General, of the association, Dr. Ade Adeagbo lamented the neglect of traditional medicine in the country, saying Nigeria was wasting a huge amount on importation of drugs.

He suggested that government should invest in local production of herbal mixtures instead of wasting money to import synthetic drugs which according to him had many negative side effects.

Adeagbo said ” Government should stop investing in importation of medicine but invest immensely on local product which is cheap and saver. The Federal Government recently launched “Change Begins With Me.” I believe this change should also start by making sure that the President is treated locally. It will save fund and reduce and douse tension.”

