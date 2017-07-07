Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian TV producer/director, Nneka Onuorah set to wed her female partner next year – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Nigerian TV producer/director, Nneka Onuorah set to wed her female partner next year
NAIJ.COM
US-based Nigerian TV producer/director and gay rights activist, Nneka Onuorah is set to walk down the aisle with her female partner, Briana, August next year. The couple got engaged on Saturday, April 15 and shared their good news via Nneka's Twitter …
Nigerian Lesbian, Nneka Set To Marry Her Girlfriend, Brianna (Photos)Nigeria Today

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.