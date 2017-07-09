Nigerian woman faces death sentence for killing her American husband

A 45 year old Nigerian woman identified as Uloma Curry-Walker, who was accused of soliciting her firefighter husband’s murder in order to collect $100,000 in insurance money has been convicted of aggravated murder. As God will have it, she wasted her husband’s life for nothing because his ex-wife was still the beneficiary of his Insurance …

