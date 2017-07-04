Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian youths lack knowledge yet readily insult those who have- Doyin Okupe

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Replying those who called him a Political Prostitute after his dumping of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was made public; ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s media aide, Doyin Okupe who made Nigeria Youths scapegoat of the attack, said ‘Nigerian youths lack knowledge yet readily insult those who have’. According to him, it is not morally wrong for […]

The post Nigerian youths lack knowledge yet readily insult those who have- Doyin Okupe appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.