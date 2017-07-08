Nigerians file suit to force Senate, Reps to remove Buhari

A lawyer and medical practitioner, John Larry Ojukoko Esq. and Dr. Ejiro Imuere, have approached a Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State, seeking an order of mandamus compelling the Senate President and Speaker, House of Representatives, to set up a medical panel to examine the medical fitness of ailing President Muhammadu Buhari and […]

Nigerians file suit to force Senate, Reps to remove Buhari

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

