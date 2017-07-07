Nigerians must unite against quit notice agenda – Prof. Abdulhameed

Prof. Abdulhameed Ujo of the Department of Political Science and International Relations, University of Abuja has called for unity among Nigerians to resist the “quite notice” agenda of enemies of Nigeria.

Ujo made the call on Friday in an interview with newsmen in Abuja.

He said the various groups issuing the notices and their sponsors were enemies of the country, adding that the notice were designed to cause problem.

Ujo said the quite notices were not in the interest of the unity of the country, adding that no reason had been given for the agenda.

“After the first quite notice was issued by the northern youths, other notices are emerging from various groups in the country with different complaints.

“I have a feeling that the so-call northern youths that have done this have no reason for issuing the notice.

“Otherwise, they would have come to tell the people the reason for pursuing the agenda,” he said.

The university lecturer called on Nigerians to be vigilant, saying that some enemies of the country were looking for ways to cause problems for reasons best known to them.

He urged the security agencies to ensure that the youths behind the quite notice were tracked to ensure that the agenda was destroyed.

Ujo commended Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State for the order given to security agencies to arrest the perpetrators of the agenda.

“The governor has said the right thing, it is assumed that the law enforcement agencies should carry out their responsibility from there but this has not happened.

“What the youths have tried to do is treason in a way, asking one group to leave one part of Nigeria is very dangerous and against the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is a constitutional breach of trust and so, the people should be arrested and treated in accordance with the provisions of the law,” he said.

