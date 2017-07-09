Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerians need special skill to manage multinationals – Okoye, ex-Transcorp MD

By Abel Kolawole

Dr. Nicholas Okoye, President, Anabel Group and former Managing Director, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria, Transcorp, wants adequate training for managers of multinational companies. Okoye spoke at the Executive Briefing Session for Human Resources Directors, tagged, “Succession” in Lagos.

Okoye stated that the last time a Nigerian managed multinational FrieslandWamco Campina was 2years ago, saying a Nigerian also managed Glaxo smithkline about  six years ago, Larfage eight years ago, Guinness 10 years ago, Nigeria Breweries 10 years ago, Cadbury 12 years ago, Peterson Zachonis, PZ, 12years ago,  Nestle 18 years ago, and Unilever Nigeria Plc 20years ago.

“What we are saying in effect is that our people are not up to the capacity required, and so the only solution to that will be to bring our people up to capacity because they have done it in the past. There was a time all those companies were managed by Nigerians, now they are not managed by Nigerians,” the Anabel Group President said.

 

