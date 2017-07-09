Nigerians spend N600bn on vehicle imports—Jalal – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Nigerians spend N600bn on vehicle imports—Jalal
Vanguard
DIRECTOR-General, National Automotive Council, NAC, Mr Aminu Jalal, said that Nigerians spend about N600 billion annually on import of vehicles. Jalal informed that about 50,000 new and 150,000 used vehicles were imported into the country yearly.
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!