Nigeria’s Acting President Osinbajo Attends AU Summit In Addis Ababa

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, is currently at the 29th Ordinary Session of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia representing Nigeria.

He is joined by heads of states and governments from all over the continent and other invited global and continental leaders at the summit.

“The session is themed ‘Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investments in the Youth,’ but will also discuss the report on the Institutional Reform of the AU, peace and security issues, and the reform of the United Nations Security Council among other topics on the summit agenda. “Prof. Osinbajo leaves Nigeria this morning and is expected back later today,” a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, said.

