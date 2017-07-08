Nigeria’s Echiejile, Troost-Ekong and Ezekiel move to Turkey – BBC Sport
|
BBC Sport
|
Nigeria's Echiejile, Troost-Ekong and Ezekiel move to Turkey
BBC Sport
Nigeria defender Elderson Echiejile signing for Turkey's Sivasspor from Monaco on a season-long loan. Nigeria internationals Elderson Echiejile, William Troost-Ekong and Imoh Ezekiel have joined Turkish Super Lig clubs. Left-back Echiejile, 29, has …
