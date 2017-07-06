Nigeria’s future can only be saved with 2014 National Confab – Falae

Chief Olu Falae, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) has, Thursday in Ibadan, said that Nigeria’s future would be guaranteed only when the 2014 National Conference Report is implemented.

Falae, who said this at the maiden meeting of a group known as `Conscience of the Yoruba Race’, added that the devolution of power and resources from the centre to the federating units had become necessary.

The meeting focused on the topic “Restructuring Nigeria: Options and Strategies”.

He noted that the ongoing debate about the restructuring of the country and the current advise being generated by the discourse, made the implementation of the 2014 Nation Conference Report imperative, if Nigeria is to have a future.

According to him, unlike what obtained under the old regional system, the regionalism being championed is to get to the grassroots where the bulk of Nigerians reside.

“What we have come to discuss is a big subject in Nigeria. Not long ago, the president, my friend, said it was a non-issue and that the report of the national conference had not been read.

“But that subject has become topical and like I said in my recent interview, the restructuring of Nigeria via the report of the national conference is the future of Nigeria.

“The options for restructuring are many. We went to Abuja for a regional agenda but on getting there, the middle belters were scared of it but I am happy that in recent times, it is at the forefront.

“Massive devolution of powers, responsibilities and resources must take place from the centre to the federating units.

” I want to add that the devolution will not stop at the old regional capitals of power. It must continue to the states created in the regions and the local governments which is where our people reside,” Falae said.

Also speaking, Mr. Kole Omololu, the Administrator, Conscience of the Yoruba Race, said the current developments in the country made it necessary for the Yoruba race to mobilise intelligence and ensure social justice for its people.

He said that the time had come to fashion out ways to implement the resolutions reached at the 2014 National Conference where all groups were represented.

Omololu recalled that even the colonial rulers allowed the negotiation of terms of governance.

The meeting had in attendance former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, Prof. Amos Akingba, Mrs. Dupe Ajayi-Gbadebo, Dr. Gbola Adetunji, and Prof. Wale Olaitan among others.

