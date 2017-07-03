Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria’s Hairiest Woman Gains Admission Into University (See Photos)

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Nigeria’s hairiest woman gains admission into university Hairiest woman in Nigeria, Queen Okafor also known as Queen of Hairs, has gained admission into the National Open University of Nigeria. The Abuja-based lady who matriculated on Saturday, May 27, said that she is studying Political Science in the university. Queen Qkafor who stood out among her …

The post Nigeria’s Hairiest Woman Gains Admission Into University (See Photos) appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.