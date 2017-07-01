Nigeria’s Lateefat Abiola emerges best graduating medical student in Ukraine

Lateefat Oyeleye Abiola, on Friday emerged the best graduating medical student at V.N. Karazin Kharkiv National University in Ukraine. She scored 95.6% not just to the best in her university, where she beat 564 other students, but overall in the country. Her achievement was announced by the president of the university, Vil S. Bakirov. Abiola […]

Nigeria’s Lateefat Abiola emerges best graduating medical student in Ukraine

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

