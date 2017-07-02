Nigeria’s Political Parties Designed to Ensure Leaders With Capacity Never Emerge – Utomi

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress and former presidential candidate, Prof. Pat Utomi, has condemned the nomination process of political parties in the country as corrupt and regressive.

Utomi, a professor of political economy, spoke to Punch in a telephone interview that the anti-corruption war remained an important project that every Nigerian needed to buy into and uphold.

He said, “I do believe that the government, in spite of the apparent challenges, has done a lot more than often appears on the matter. If you realise that the fundamental thing that has bound those who have run Nigeria for more than a generation is the democratisation of corruption, you will realise how deep-rooted the problem is.

“So, one must pay tribute to people who recognise that it is a cancer and want to excise it before metastasis consumes all of us. However, in dealing with this problem, it would be short-sighted to assume that it would be easy sailing. As they say in the cliché, when you fight in corruption, corruption fights back.

Utomi explained that in critical moments, one of the first things companies around did was try to institute a change process.

One of the best admired ways of changing a system, according to the economist, is to change its culture.

“In change management, culture change initiatives are called programmatic change efforts. The truth of the matter is that less than 30 per cent of the major programmatic change efforts in corporations around the world truly succeed. Yet, it’s still powerful that that 30 per cent is worth the efforts at culture change.

“I can think of a number of additional approaches we could throw into what the government has deployed. However, I think it is not fair by looking at what seems to be institutional pushback and therefore conclude that the effort is not worth it. It was and is still worth it because, if we don’t, corruption will kill Nigeria.

“Everything is affected; that we have bad leaders in our country is partly corruption because the political party process is a corrupt process.

“Because it’s corrupt, people who are natural leaders or have the capacity to lead don’t emerge from the process, and because they don’t emerge, the kinds of people who come out ensure that we’re going through this vicious cycle, back and forth, a lot of motion with no movement or progress,” he added.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Nigeria’s Political Parties Designed to Ensure Leaders With Capacity Never Emerge – Utomi appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

