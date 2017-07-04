Nigeria’s tax amnesty

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday signed Executive Order, No. 004 of 2017, authorising federal and state governments to make room for hitherto defaulting taxpayers to voluntarily declare their assets and income and pay due taxes appropriately without any fear of paying a tax penalty or facing prosecution for default. Tagged the Voluntary Asset…

