NIS repatriates 450 illegal immigrants from Edo

The Nation Newspaper

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on Tuesday, said it arrested and repatriated no fewer than 450 illegal immigrants from Edo in the first quarter of the year. Comptroller of Immigration in the state, Mr David Adi, disclosed this at the presentation …

Edo Command of NIS Repatriates 450 Illegal Immigrants The Streetjournal



all 3 news articles »