NIS under over alleged abuse of expatriate quota

The House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled plans to probe the abuse of expatriate quotas due to alleged connivance of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) with some foreign companies in Nigeria.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Johnson Oghuma, who frowned against the unacceptable influx of foreigners into the country.

In his lead debate, Oghuma noted that the desire of the country to keep pace with global trend in science, technology and economic development necessitated the grant of quotas for expatriates to come into the country to take up jobs that Nigerians lack the requisite skills to undertake.

“The House also notes that the Nigeria Immigration Service is empowered to issue entry permits and expatriate quotas and monitor the entry of expatriates in other to ensure employment of foreigners only in the areas where Nigerians lack skills, so as to ensure transfer of technology and skills to Nigerians.

“The House is aware that owing to the failure of the Nigeria Immigration Service to effectively police the nation’s borders, expatriates illegally enter the country, while some others use official entry points in the guise of being expatriates and take up jobs that Nigerians have the skills to undertake.

“Thus worsening the unemployment situation in the country and the trend is not likely to abate unless the illegal entry points are closed and the failure of the Immigration Service to monitor the borders is addressed,” he said.

To this end, the House mandated the Committee on Interior to investigate the abuse of expatriate quotas due to alleged connivance of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) with some foreign Companies in Nigeria and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

