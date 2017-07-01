NITT Zaria To Partner NBA On Public Advocacy,Capacity Building

By MSUE AZA,Kaduna

The Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Zaria Branch, Prof. Augustine R. Agom, has reiterated the readiness of the association to collaborate with the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria, on capacity building, public advocacy and other judicial matters.

Prof. Agom disclosed this when he led his executive members of the Association on a courtesy visit to the Director General and Chief Executive of NITT, Dr. Aminu Musa Yusuf.

The legal luminary who decried the “little advocacy about what the organisation can do for Nigeria” asserted that “if there is proper funding and recognition, going by the mandate and enabling law, this institution has so much to contribute to the Nigerian society and economy”.

Prof. Agom further observed that there was a global inclination towards alternative dispute resolution (ADR) and urged NITT to take advantage of it.

He appealed to NITT Management to minimize cost of litigations by employing the services of Zaria based law firms which he said have the competence to handle any legal issues.

In his response, the Director General of NITT, Dr. Aminu Musa Yusuf, who acknowledged the inter-disciplinary nature of the legal profession, expressed the institute’s willingness to collaborate with the Zaria Branch of the NBA.

Dr. Yusuf, noted that the collaboration would become even more pertinent considering NITT’s quest to domesticate the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) in Nigeria.

This the NITT boss explained would help professionalize the transport industry and make it more efficient.

He expressed optimism that the bill would be passed into law thus riding the industry of quacks.

Dr. Yusuf,who commended NBA, Zaria Branch, for their legitimate interest in the institute,said NITT’s doors were open for constructive and progressive partnership for the mutual benefit of the two organizations.

