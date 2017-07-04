NLC condoles with Kano govt over Maitama Sule death

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba has commiserated with the people and government of Kano State over the demise of the late diplomat and elder statesman, Alhaji Maitama Sule.

Wabba in the condolence letter addressed to the governor Abdullahi Ganduje described the late Sule as a national icon and a patriotic Nigerian that always kept his doors open to receive people with various problems.

The letter personally signed by Wabba read, “It is with a profound sense of loss and yet gratitude to God whose will in our lives we cannot question, that I, on behalf of the Nigeria Labour Congress, write to condole the Government and people of Kano State on the death of our elder statesman and Danmasanin Kano, Alhaji Maitama Sule.

“Alhaji Maitama Sule was a worker, a politician, a diplomat and a national icon who opened his doors to all Nigerians irrespective of their creed.

“A man of personable character, intense knowledge, good humor and inimitable oratorial skill, Alhaji Maitama Sule was a nationalist and one of the last symbols of the golden era of Nigeria.

“We commend your Excellency for having the presence of mind to declare a day of mourning in honour of this elder statesman. We however, would urge your Excellency to go a step further and immortalize his name at the appropriate time.

“Please do convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of Alhaji Maitama Sule.”

