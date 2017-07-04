Cooking gas price to crash by 20 per cent – NLNG – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Cooking gas price to crash by 20 per cent – NLNG
Daily Post Nigeria
The ex-depot price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) popularly called cooking gas is set to crash by about 20 per cent in the next few weeks, Managing Director of Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG, Mr. Tony Attah has said. He gave this cheering news …
