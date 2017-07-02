Nnamdi Kanu cannot blaspheme God and his son Jesus Christ – IPOB

By Emeka Mamah

Enugu – Leader of the Independent People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has said that it was the people of Biafra who said that they did not want the November 2017 elections and not himself.

Spokesman of IPOB, Emma Powerful, who made this known on a statement Sunday, alleged that operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, had perfected plans to disparage its leader, Mazi Nnaamdi Kanu, by accusing him of allegedly playing God, in a bid to cause misunderstanding and confusion between the IPOB leader and Christians in Biafra land.

According to Emma Powerful, “the enemies of Biafra were allegedly portraying the members of IPOB, under the leadership of Kanu, of also, challenging the authority of God,” pointing out that “Mazi Kanu in his life time, had never challenged the authority of God Almighty who created Heaven and Earth or Jesus Christ, the son of God or the Holy Spirit.”

In a statement signed by the IPOB Director of Publicity, Emma Powerful, IPOB stated further, “We have observed with great dismay, the purported plan by the DSS, and some politicians to cause misunderstanding and confusion between the IPOB leader and Christians in Biafra land.

“Mazi Kanu in his life time, had never challenged the authority of God Almighty who created Heaven and Earth or Jesus Christ the son of God or the Holy Spirit.

“It is very pathetic that the enemies of Biafra, IPOB and Kanu will use his name on Facebook handles as well as other social media platforms to cause disunity among the people of God and the Christian faithful.

“Nnamdi Kanu is a Christian and cannot blaspheme God and his son Jesus Christ. Those using his name as saviour, messiah and Jesus are misinformed and uneducated because he never asked them to do so.

“Since the announcement for the election boycott in Anambra State, the Federal Government and their agents, including the DSS, have mapped out strategies and huge amount of money to destroy and tarnish Kanu’s image and IPOB in general.

“Those with this stupid story on social media platforms should retrace their steps because they will fail.

The boycott of election in Anambra State come November this year was not the making of Maxi Nnamdi Kanu but rather the wishes of the people of the Eastern Nigeria and IPOB members who visited him in his home town, Umuahia, where the people told him that they did not need elections again in Biafra land and were ready to boycott such elections because since the creation of Nigeria they had benefited nothing from Nigeria’s elections except killing, riots and humiliation from politicians.

“Nnamdi Kanu had warned everybody to stop using his name or comparing him with God Almighty. Nobody can prove that he had ever wanted people to compare himself with Jesus Christ either through the video or voice call. Anybody who has such video or film should show it.

“It is dangerous to compare him with God Almighty or Jesus Christ. It is the work of enemies planted within us by DSS and some politicians.

“Those involved in this ridiculous scandal and defamation of character will fail without further delay and God Almighty, or Chukwu Okike Abiama must deal with them.

“Therefore, we call on Biafrans, clergymen and women, church leaders and Christians to disregard the allegations as they amount to the works of evil people who do not want to see good things coming to our people.

“More so, we hereby warn those using Nnamdi Kanu on social media to desist from doing so, forthwith.”IPOB denies Kanu

The post Nnamdi Kanu cannot blaspheme God and his son Jesus Christ – IPOB appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

