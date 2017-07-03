Nnamdi Kanu Fires Tinubu, See What He Told Him [READ]

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has come after the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu for bowing out of the call for a national sovereign conference which he once championed during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan.

Kanu was speaking when he played host to both foreign and local journalists at his home in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, Daily Post reports.

He said, “There was once agitation for a national sovereign conference. If you listen to Bola Ahmed Tinubu today, you won’t know that Bola Ahmed Tinubu was a leading figure asking for a sovereign national conference. Once they get into power, they forget because they are not principled.

“Anybody asking you to support one Nigeria doesn’t love you. If you read history, no one will like to be called one Nigeria.

“Whenever anyone tells you to support one Nigeria, tell the person to tell Prime Minister of Britain to support one EU.“

“Naturally human being will always agitate when they feel they are not at the right place. For instance, when a baby reaches nine months it starts agitating from the stomach.

“It starts finding ways to come out and when the mother refuses to open her legs for it to come out it dies, is that not so?”

