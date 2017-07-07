Nnamdi Kanu: ‘If Anything Happens To Me, Obasanjo will Die; IPOB Will Kill Him"

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has threatened to kill Nigeria’s former president Olusegun Obasanjo should anything at all happen to him.

He made the statement while addressing Biafran agitators at his residence in Umuahia, Abia state.

“I told Obasanjo that I have given instructions to IPOB. If anything happens to me, everything that comes from Obsanjo’s lineage will die

