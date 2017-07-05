Nnamdi Kanu Is About To Bring Another Tragedy On Nigerians – Olusegun Obasanjo

A former President of the country, Olusegun Obasanjo has said that Nigerians must do all within their capacity to stop the pro-Biafra group leader, Nnamdi Kanu and the agitation for Biafra. The former president who stressed that the continued call for Biafra will cost Nigerians another tragedy noted that failure to stop Nnamdi Kanu could…

The post Nnamdi Kanu Is About To Bring Another Tragedy On Nigerians – Olusegun Obasanjo appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

