Nnamdi Kanu is an Ojukwu, an Nzeogwu and an Azikiwe all rolled into one’ – Femi Fani-Kayode

Taking to Facebook to reveal how he sees Nnamdi in his article titled “The Lion of the East”, Nigerian’s former aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode , wrote that the IPOB leader is an Ojukwu, an Nzeogwu and an Azikiwe all rolled into one. According to him however, he agrees with everything Nnamdi Kanu says, except seeing ex-President Goodluck […]

The post Nnamdi Kanu is an Ojukwu, an Nzeogwu and an Azikiwe all rolled into one’ – Femi Fani-Kayode appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

